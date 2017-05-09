Obamacare critic to head state health care commission

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Robert Emmet Moffit, a critic of Obamacare who has called for the repeal of the health care law, to chair the Maryland Health Care Commission.

Moffit is a senior fellow at the Center for Health Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank in Washington. In February, he wrote a paper for the foundation calling Obamacare "a proven policy failure" and urged the administration of President Donald Trump and Congress to "completely repeal" it.

Moffit has served on the commission since 2015 and succeeds Dr. Craig Tanio, whose term expired last month. Moffit also served on the commission in the past for a four-year term beginning in 2003.

He said one of his top priories will be to modernize the state's certificate of need program, a process health care companies must go through to open new facilities.

