Aunt Jemima, Hungry Man, Save-A-Lot frozen foods recalled for possible Listeria

The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is warning consumers not to eat frozen foods sold under the brand names Aunt Jemima Brand, Hungry Man, and Save-A-Lot because of possible Listeria contamination.

The products were supplied by Pinnacle Foods of New Jersey and include 25 different types of foods, such as pancakes, waffles, chicken-and-waffle meals and french toast. Pinnacle recalled the products, which were distributed across the country, including in Maryland, and are sold in most large grocery stores.

Listeria, a bacteria found in soil and water, can live up to a few years on frozen food, state health officials said. It can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other foodborne germs, or the more serious listeriosis, or food poisoning, according to the CDC. The disease primarily affects pregnant women and their newborns, older adults, and people with immune systems weakened by conditions such as cancer, diabetes and HIV.

So far no one has fallen ill from eating the contaminated products.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled products even if they were not bought recently, health officials said.

