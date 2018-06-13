State investigating after man jumps from window to his death at Baltimore hospital

Police and state regulators are investigating after a man broke a window on the 10th floor of the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore and jumped to his death last week.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to a call from the hospital at 22 S. Greene St. at about 9:35 p.m. June 4, according to a police report. Officers found the victim, a 47-year-old man, lying on a third-floor ledge at the hospital building, according to the report.

The man was unconscious and had a faint pulse, with several cuts and broken bones when police arrived, according to the report. Taken to Shock Trauma, he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m., according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death. The state health department’s Office of Health Care Quality also is reviewing the incident.

Hospital staff told police the man was being treated for a high heart rate on the 10th floor of the hospital’s north wing when he “refused to take his medicine and became aggressive.” He attempted to strike a staff member with a computer in his room, the report said.

He “then began to scoot his body closer to the end of the bed then [he] lunged toward the window,” the report said. The man broke the window with his elbow and jumped out the opening, landing on the third floor ledge of the hospital, according to police.

Karen Lancaster, a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical Center, said in an email that the patient had been admitted to the hospital in a unit “appropriate for the required clinical care.”

“All appropriate protocols were followed in the care of this patient,” she said in an email. “We have conducted a thorough root cause analysis to better understand what happened.”

The hospital notified the state and the Joint Commission, the hospital’s accrediting agency, about the incident, Lancaster said.

“The loss of a patient under such circumstances is upsetting to all of us and is a stark reminder of the fragility of life,” Lancaster said in an email. “We are ever mindful of the need for empathy and compassion toward all whom we encounter, as we do not know the difficulties they face.”

