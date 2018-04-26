Judge rules in Baltimore's favor in suit over federal cuts to teen pregnancy prevention program

A federal judge ruled in favor of the city of Baltimore and a national nonprofit based here that aims to reduce teen pregnancy rates, after they sued over cuts to the program’s federal funding.

Maryland U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake found the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ decision to cut the Healthy Teen Network’s funding was “arbitrary and capricious,” and ordered the agency to process the organization’s applications.

The Healthy Teen Network had filed a lawsuit in February against the President Donald Trump’s administration after cut in federal funding for programs designed to reduce teen pregnancy rates. Trump’s appointee to a senior position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reduced federal grants for programs that do not match the official’s belief that people should not have sex until they are married.

Baltimore joined the lawsuit in March.

“HHS may have had a sufficient, lawful reason, for terminating the plaintiffs’ project period early, but because it failed to provide a reason in this case, or to meaningfully explain the factors it considered relevant to its decision, it is impossible to determine what was motivating the agency and whether that motivation was relevant at all,” Blake wrote in her opinion filed Wednesday.

The Healthy Teen Network, a national nonprofit based in the city, saw a reduction to a $3.6 million federal grant it received from the federal department to develop and study an app to provide sex education.

Baltimore’s health department initially was awarded an $8.5 million federal grant for five years for a program to provide sex education for about 20,000 students. But last summer the department was told by the federal health agency that the money would be cut off after three years, leading to a loss of $3.5 million.

Dr. Leana Wen, the city’s health commissioner, said the reduction would greatly harm the department’s ability to provide services. The health department says teen pregnancy rates have fallen dramatically since 2000.

“HHS’s actions were arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law, and they have harmed and continue to harm Healthy Teen Network and those served through the grant,” the organization wrote in its complaint.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5