Locust Point roads closed Sunday morning for Baltimore's Komen Race for the Cure

Streets in the Locust Point area will be closed Sunday morning for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, which is returning to the city for the first time in a decade.

Fort Avenue will be closed to cars from Lawrence Street to Fort McHenry from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the city. Police may put in place additional road blocks as needed to ensure the safety of participants.

The race starts at 8 a.m. and is expected to draw 8,000 to 10,000 runners and walkers. The five kilometer course begins at the intersection of Fort Avenue and Whetstone Way. Runners will loop around Fort McHenry while walkers will turn around at a point on Andre Street.

Temporary traffic stops may be implemented for the safety of participants, the city said. Motorists are urged to pay attention to posted parking restrictions.

Komen’s biggest annual fundraiser is expected to generate around $850,000 for local breast cancer programs and national research. Maryland has the sixth highest death rate from breast cancer in the nation. More than 5,250 women are expected to be diagnosed this year in the state.

The event began in 1993 at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor but has taken place in Hunt Valley for the past decade.

