Federal appeals court rules against Baltimore law requiring disclosures at pregnancy clinics that don't provide abortions

A federal appeals court panel upheld a ruling Friday against a Baltimore law designed to require pregnancy clinics that don't provide abortions to disclose that to patients in their waiting rooms.

The city’s lawyers say the law was designed to protect women from deceptive advertising by the clinics, which could mean that women who want an abortion ultimately would not be able to get one.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 3-0 against the city, finding that the law violated the religious freedom of a center affiliated with the Roman Catholic church that helps pregnant women but is opposed to referring them for abortions.

“The City has considerable latitude in regulating public health and deceptive advertising,” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote.

“But Baltimore’s chosen means here are too loose a fit with those ends, and in this case compel a politically and religiously motivated group to convey a message fundamentally at odds with its core beliefs and mission.”

After the city law was passed in 2009, the Center for Pregnancy Concerns sued, saying its First Amendment rights had been violated. The case spent years working its way through the courts and has already made one trip to the appeals courts.

The ruling Friday upholds a lower court decision from 2016.

“We are committed to serving women in need in a way that respects their choices, comforts them in a difficult time and is in line with our mission,” said Carol Clews, the center’s executive director. “This court ruling means that we can do our job, and the government can’t tell us what to say or how to say it.”

The courts haven’t found that the law would be unconstitutional in every situation and Wilkinson wrote that the situation might be different for a center run on a different model.

The case is one of several similar disputes working their way though the federal courts, and lawyers for the city say they’re evaluating their next step. They could opt to appeal to the Supreme Court or file an amicus brief in a similar case originating from California that is already before the high court.

Should the justices rule in California’s favor, that could open up new options for Baltimore. But in Friday’s ruling, Wilkinson noted that there were important differences between the California law and the one passed in Baltimore: Part of it applies to facilities licensed by the state and another part doesn’t compel unlicensed facilities to mention abortion.

Suzanne Sangree, the city’s lawyer in charge of the case, said the city’s objective is straightforward: “How are we most likely going to be able to uphold Baltimore City’s intention to protect the public and prevent deceptive marketing?”

