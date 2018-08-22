Baltimore health department doesn't have enough staff to meet restaurant inspection targets, audit finds

Over the last two years, Baltimore’s health department has failed to reach targets for inspecting food service facilities because it is badly understaffed, a new city audit reported Wednesday.

For fiscal years 2016 and 2017, the city was supposed to inspect 65 percent of food service facilities — but only inspected 55.8 percent in 2016 and 40.2 percent in 2017, according to the audited presented to the Board of Estimates.

City Auditor Audrey Askew said the lack of health inspections was due to staffing shortages.

The health department employed just 13 food control inspectors over the last two years, but needed 41 to keep up with state standards for cleanliness, Askew said.

“Staffing is not adequate as there are about 5,000 food service facilities with 13 food inspectors to perform the mandated inspection,” Askew told the board. “This situation could result in potential public health problems and issues.”

The cleanliness of Baltimore eateries has been in the news after a video of a rat running wild in a bakery case at Lexington Market went viral last month. Since then, merchants say sales have fallen an average 50 percent across the market.

Askew said she recommended the health department hire more food control inspectors.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, who controls the Board of Estimates, said Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen should have been present to answer questions about the audit.

“That’s something we need to really take a close look at,” Pugh said of the problem with inspections. “We need our restaurants and businesses to be inspected. We want food safety for all of the people of Baltimore.”

In a statement, Wen said the audit reflects “the severe budgetary constraints of the Baltimore City Health Department.”

She noted her agency receives less than 20 percent of its budget from city general funds — and is mainly funded by federal, state and other grants.

"It is a high priority to increase the number of environmental health inspectors to meet state mandates,” Wen said. “It is also a high priority to increase our budget in other operational areas to provide for key core services in our city.”

Wen said she looked forward to working with Pugh, the City Council and other partners to “reaffirm the importance of funding for key public health services that prevent disease and ensure the health and well-being of our residents."

The audit also looked at the success of the health department’s effort to save lives from drug overdoses by distributing the drug Naloxone.

It found the city had distributed 13,151 Naloxone kits over three years and reversed 1,439 overdoses.

“The number of reversals performed has increased during the three-year period and indicates that apparently the Naloxone Program is successful since more lives have been saved,” Askew said.

In 2017, 761 people died from drug or alcohol overdoses in the city of Baltimore — most of them from opioids — which was the highest number of deaths out of any jurisdiction in Maryland. More than 2,200 people died of overdoses statewide.

The life-saving drug Naloxone is “something Dr. Wen has championed for years. It certainly does work,” Pugh said. “We also have to talk about how we prevent folks from getting to that state.”

