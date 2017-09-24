24 Baltimore: Bikers race through the night to raise cancer awareness

As Bob Falkenberg crossed the finish line, he thrust both his hands in the air. He was finally done after 24 hours of pedaling around Johns Hopkins University’s campus.

To Falkenberg, biking 203 miles on no sleep was nothing compared to his fight with cancer in 2009. He carried memories of his time in treatment with him during 24 Baltimore, an annual cycling and walking event to raise money for cancer patients.

“This race is about honoring the people fighting cancer now,” Falkenberg, a 61-year-old leukemia survivor from Fort Collins, Co., said on Sunday.

Not all of the more than 300 race participants chose to ride through the night like Falkenberg. But all did make contributions to the final fundraising tally: more than $170,000 will go to benefit the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

The event kicked off Saturday at 2 p.m. and ran through Sunday afternoon. Participants were treated to a midnight pizza party, free massages and live entertainment. For the racers who did not bike all 24 hours, Hopkins’ Decker Quad was available as a temporary camping ground.

Many of the riders attached reminders of why they were riding to their jerseys, with signs reading “In memory of DAD” or “In honor of my daughter.” As Gayle Musker pedaled 72 miles, a sign on her back said she was doing so in memory of a friend who died of cancer this year and in honor of a family member who is battling leukemia. Her helmet was decorated with stegosaurus spikes — “Let’s make cancer extinct,” she says.

Like many of the riders, Musker can rattle a long list of people in her life impacted by cancer. She said biking during these awareness events is one way she can support and remember them.

“If somebody can fight cancer, I can push it and ride my bike,” said Musker, 55.

The 24 Foundation has held this program in Maryland for the last 10 years, but this weekend marked the the first time it moved from Columbia to Baltimore. Mallory Walsh, the foundation’s executive director, said the Johns Hopkins community has embraced the event. Student sports teams sent volunteers to help run the race, and university President Ronald Daniels even biked a few laps, she said.

Hopkins sophomore Joe Pollard originally just planned on volunteering at the event, along with his lacrosse teammates. But as he was signing people in, he realized he wanted to participate. He asked each of his teammates to pitch in $2 or $3, and he soon had enough money enter the race. He rode 100 miles while wearing his lacrosse helmet and pinnie.

Some who biked in the event said cycling was a key part of their recovery process. Since Falkenberg underwent a bone marrow transplant, cycling for cancer awareness has taken him across the country, and brought him new friends. He spent much of this event riding alongside Annie Lipsitz, 34, another leukemia survivor and cycling enthusiast.

Anne Gay, 69, said she was an active biker before she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. Her original goal was to ride one lap around the 2-mile course on Saturday, but she ended up doing a total of 20 miles throughout the weekend. As she pedaled, she said she was encouraged by the people on the sidelines who were ringing cowbells and telling her to keep going.

“It’s the first time that I’ve ridden so many miles since my treatment compromised my energy,” she said. “This is a new beginning.”

Brian Stafford, 51, remembers the “stark terror” he felt when his daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Kathleen Stafford is now cancer-free, and was able to ride in 24 Baltimore alongside her father.

“Being at this event makes me realize how lucky we are that she’s still here and we can do this as a family,” Brian Stafford said.

Nine-year-old Christine Magin did the race in memory of her father, who died of brain cancer when she was young. Wearing hot pink sneakers and a matching jersey, Magin pedaled 40 miles — she thinks her dad would be proud of her.

Her mother agrees.

“My kids are just so determined,” said Olney resident Jennifer Magin, “like their dad was.”

