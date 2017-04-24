Authorities brace for more overdoses after Maryland deaths linked to elephant sedative

Authorities are bracing for more overdoses in Maryland after the first deadly cases emerged of carfentanil, a synthetic drug developed to sedate elephants that's far more potent than heroin or morphine.

Medical examiners detected the drug in recent autopsies of two people from Anne Arundel County and one person from Frederick County who apparently overdosed. They were Maryland's first grim cases of the potent opioid that has gripped the Midwest.

"Usually when there's one or two cases, there's going to be several more right behind it," said Steven Bell, a spokesman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Carfentanil often comes as an off-white powder and a single grain, comparable to a grain of salt, could produce a high or even prove deadly for an adult, Bell said. The new drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 5,000 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.

Doses are so small police have needed a specialized mass spectrometer to detect the drug.

"When you're dealing with a substance that powerful, it's very easy to make a mistake and people end up dying," Bell said.

He said the drug is produced in labs in China and ordered through anonymous networks known as the dark web. Carfentanil overdoses began appearing last summer and the drug has been found in Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio before spreading east.

Police and health officials have been preparing for months for the drug to reach Maryland, saying it was only a matter of time.

"What's really scary about it," Bell said, "there are times when carfentanil is being substituted without people actually knowing."

The DEA issued a public warning in September about the emerging drug.

Gov. Larry Hogan this year formed the Opioid Operational Command Center and declared a state of emergency to better combat the opioid problem in Maryland.

