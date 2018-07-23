Maryland's first case of West Nile virus reported

An adult who lives in the Baltimore region is the first person this season to contract West Nile virus in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health announced Monday that it was the first confirmed local case of the mosquito-borne disease.

The department did not release further details about the person because of privacy laws.

The number of human West Nile Virus cases varies each year. Peak activity occurred in 2003 and 2012, when 73 and 47 cases were reported, respectively. In 2015, there were 46 cases.

Symptoms of the virus, which appear in two to 14 days, include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Fewer than 1 percent of those exposed develop more severe infections, such as headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. Most people show no symptoms.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker