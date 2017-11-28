St. Joseph Medical Center partners for fourth urgent care center

ChoiceOne Urgent Care and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center have partnered to open a fourth urgent care center together.

The new 3,500-square facility will open Dec. 8 at The Rotunda shopping complex in North Baltimore.

“We are opening a location at the Rotunda to fulfill the health care needs of the growing Hampden community,” Dr. Scott Burger, chief medical officer at ChoiceOne Urgent Care, said in a statement. “Many patients need immediate medical care in the evenings and on the weekend or when they cannot be seen by their primary care provider during the day. Urgent care is often the most convenient, cost-effective and appropriate solution for these patients. For added convenience, we offer patients the ability to make same-day appointments online. If they need follow-up care and do not have a regular provider, we can refer them to the UM SJMC primary and specialty care providers.”

ChoiceOne also operates urgent care centers in Dundalk, Phoenix and Towson in partnership with St. Joseph Medical Center. It operates nine urgent care centers total in Maryland. Urgent care centers give patients a place to go when they can’t get to their primary care physician after hours, but are not sick or injured enough to go to an emergency room.

The ChoiceOne facility providers will treat illnesses and injuries such as colds, flu, broken bones, headaches, infections and sprains. ChoiceOne also provides preoperative exams, sports physicals and occupational health services, including pre-employment physicals, drug testing and workers’ compensation.

