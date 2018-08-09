University of Maryland Medical System announces CEO for its Prince George's hospitals

The University of Maryland Medical System promoted a longtime executive to head its health system in Prince George’s County.

Officials with the medical system named Sherry B. Perkins president and CEO of the University of Maryland Capital Region Health, effective Thursday. Perkins was most recently executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Prince George’s health system, which became affiliated with the university medical system last year.

“I am extremely confident that Sherry Perkins is the right leader to drive continued positive change for UM Capital Region Health, its patients, staff, physician partners and community,” said Robert A. Chrencik, president and CEO of UMMS, in a statement. “She recognizes the critically important role that this regional health system plays in delivering high quality care to Prince George’s County and the surrounding area.”

University of Maryland Capital Region Health operates the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital, University of Maryland Bowie Health Campus, and the University of Maryland Family Health & Wellness Center in Suitland. It also plans to open a regional medical center in Largo in 2021.

Before joining the Prince George’s system in 2016, Perkins was an executive with the Anne Arundel Health System and worked for the UMMS from 1991 to 2006, including as vice president for patient care service and clinical effectiveness. She is a registered nurse who earned a doctorate in nursing.

“It is the greatest privilege of my career to lead University of Maryland Capital Region Health into a very bright future as we address the health care needs of Prince George’s County and the surrounding region, both inside and outside the walls of our facilities,” Perkins said in a statement. “This role embodies the elements of hospital leadership and medicine that drive my passion to work with patients, families and the people who take care of them. Safety, quality, patient experience and clinical excellence — delivered through a strong collaboration between community and faculty physicians, nurses, and every member of our team from the front doors of our practices to the patient floor — are what will make the difference in the near and long term.”

