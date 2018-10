The University of Maryland Medical Center has received a $25 million gift from Baltimore businessman Len Stoler and his wife, the largest donation in the hospital’s history.

The money will fund a new cancer building for the University of Maryland Greenebaum Compreehensuve Cancer Center.

Stoler owns auto dealerships in Owings Mills and Westminster.

