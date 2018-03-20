Federal regulators say University of Maryland hospital violated rules in patient dumping case

Federal regulators cited the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown for violating patient rights and several patient safety and hospital management regulations related to a January incident in which a woman was discharged from its emergency room in just a hospital gown.

The woman, who has only been identified as Rebecca, was found outside of the hospital in frigid temperatures by a local psychotherapist who found her after leaving work. He called an ambulance and she was taken back to the emergency room.

An investigation of the incident by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found numerous “deficiencies” related to the incident, which began when Rebecca arrived at the hospital for treatment for a head wound after falling off a motor bike.

She was treated but became resistant when she was being discharged and nurses asked security to intervene. She was removed in what many consider an act of “patient dumping.”

Among the deficiencies noted:

Violated requirement that a hospital must protect and promote each patient's rights. Specifically, the hospital enacted barriers to patients receiving care in the Emergency Department, failed to discharge a patient in a safe manner from the Emergency Department, and failed to protect one patient from harassment and potential harm as cited in more detail under.

Violated patient’s right to receive care in a safe setting. “Security personnel indicated that they would turn patients away if they were "unruly" or otherwise acting inappropriately. This practice meant that non-clinical personnel determined who could receive treatment in the ED.”

Violated patient’s right to be free from all forms of abuse or harassment, citing the circumstances of her removal from the hospital.

Violation patient’s right to confidentiality of records because “non-clinical staff had access to or were made aware of portions of Pt #1 's medical history and physical examination findings.”

Failed to meet standards for data collection and analysis.

Failed to perform quality improvement activities.

The hospital was also cited for not recording when patients returned to the emergency room within a couple of hours. The hospital logs did not show that Rebecca had returned to the hospital after her initial discharge. There was also no indication that she was not re-examind by a doctor or nurse, the report said.

Federal investigators also said the hospital did not display visible signage in the emergency room that outlined patients’ rights.

While the University of Maryland Medical Center did not have someone immediately available to comment, the hospital outlined a corrective plan that it has begun implementing in its response to the violations.

The hospital previously apologized for its “failure” to show “basic humanity and compassion” to the patient.

This story will be updated.

