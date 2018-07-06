Tuberculosis spilled at Hopkins because latch failed

Frozen tuberculosis spilled Thursday within the Johns Hopkins Cancer Research Building, creating a potential hazard after a latch failed on a transport container, an official with the medical institution said Friday.

The spill that caused two buildings to be evacuated Thursday afternoon is believed to be a one-time incident, spokesman Ken Willis said in a statement.

However, Willis said staff will be retrained and policies reviewed because of the incident.

“Although we believe that this was a one-time event with no risk to anyone on campus, we take this event seriously and will conduct a thorough review of existing procedures, retrain staff and make any other needed improvements,” Willis said. “We have not had prior issues with transporting samples.”

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health office will not investigate the incident because no one was injured.

The spill happened in a bridge between two buildings in the 1500 block of Orleans Street, where there are no patients. Fire officials had been concerned that the sample might spread through the buildings’ heating and cooling system, but Hopkins quickly shut the system down.

Tuberculosis can infect the lungs and other parts of body. It can cause coughing that may last a few weeks as well as fever and fatigue, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Some people cough up blood.

The frozen research material appears to have been pushed out of the transport container, after the latch failed, due to pressure from a secondary interior container holding dry ice, Willis said.

Researchers working with TB and other materials at Johns Hopkins must comply with federal and institutional requirements when working with these materials, including during transport, he added.

The researchers who were transporting the samples were conducting basic research that does not involve human subjects and focuses on helping scientists understand how the disease works, Willis said.

