Health of ticks may be key to heath of humans

When University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers thought about how they might help prevent Lyme disease and several other unpleasant maladies in people, they looked at the health of the little blood suckers that pass on bacteria and viruses when they bite.

"We thought maybe if we understood how the tick immune system worked, maybe we could devise new strategies to avoid infections in humans," said Joao Pedra, an associate professor in Maryland's department of microbiology and immunology.

He lead a three-year study recently published in the journal Nature Communications that outlined for the first time how black-legged ticks were able to survive while harboring the disease-inducing microbes such as Borrelia burgdorferi that causes Lyme disease.

The research findings serve as a building block for future preventive measures that could save some 300,000 people a year from contracting Lyme, a disease of particular concern in the Northeast and upper Midwest that causes flu-like symptoms. It has also been linked in up to 10 percent of cases to another chronic, sometimes debilitating autoimmune condition that researchers refer to as post-Lyme treatment syndrome, which develops after the initial Lyme disease has been treated.

Doctors and researchers say preventing Lyme and other diseases would be preferable to trying to treat the conditions. Pedra has some ideas about how scientific discoveries from his lab may eventually contribute to prevention efforts.

One avenue could be a vaccine that protects people by producing an antibody in humans that is transferred to feasting ticks so they don't feed well and fall off before they can pass on a germ. Another path could involve spraying, much like people do for mosquitoes. The spray would contain a compound that triggers over-activity in the ticks' immune system, preventing them from harboring threatening microbes.

Mark Soloski, a Johns Hopkins professor of medicine and co-director for basic research in Hopkins' Lyme Disease Research Center, said Pedra's research was important in explaining the tick immune system, which some were surprised to learn is closer to a spider's system than that of an insect.

There will be challenges, however, for other researchers in translating the science into specific preventive measures, he said. One challenge he and Pedra both noted was the tick's relatively long life cycle of two to three years, which makes manipulating and studying ticks more laborious compared with mosquitoes that live less than two months.

The researchers also recognize that when they alter any creature's systems or genetics -- even a tick's -- they need to consider unintended consequences for people and the environment.

Still, other scientists are looking at various means of preventing spread of Lyme and other tick-borne disease.

That includes exploring other types of vaccines against tick-borne infections and genetically manipulating mice that serve as "reservoirs" for bacteria and viruses. That means the mice routinely collect bacteria and viruses from infected ticks and pass them on to uninfected ones when they are bitten.

Soloski said the efforts are worthwhile.

"If you chip away at the front end, fewer people will get sick," he said. "Some people get really sick and have difficultly in coming back from an infection."

Doctors aren't entirely sure why some people suffer chronic effects from Lyme, said Dr. John Aucott, an internist and director of the Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center. Many doctors have even rejected the idea that there are lasting effects or a connection to another disorder, though that thinking is changing.

Aucott said it's possible the Lyme bacteria is hiding somewhere in a patient's body, resisting antibiotics. More likely, delayed treatment caused the bacteria to trigger post-Lyme treatment syndrome.

The Maryland research made him hopeful for prevention, though he agreed that "real world application" was a ways off.

"There are a lot of cool and interesting ideas," said Aucott, who runs one of the few centers studying on-going effects from Lyme. "But we have a ways to go."

Thomas Mather, director of the University of Rhode Island Center for Vector-Borne Disease, is one of the scientists working on a vaccine and said Pedra's research could prompt more efforts.

For his vaccine, he initially thought about creating something to make people itch when they were first bitten by a tick, an immune reaction that is typical of people who have been bitten previously. The alert allows people to remove a tick before it can transmit germs, usually after a day or so into its multi-day human blood meal.

Mather now said he would like to go further and use a protein from tick saliva to develop a vaccine that elicits an immune response in people that prevents them from being infected with any tick-borne microbe. That way people wouldn't have to rely on tick removal.

He said those efforts are a bit "pie in the sky" for now. In the meantime, Mather helps update a website for the TickEncounter Resource Center that offers simple tips to prevent tick infections.

For example, he said many people don't know young ticks are poppy seed-sized and typically crawl over someone's shoes and up their pants, while adult ticks might be more likely to crawl up an untucked shirt. Spray tick repellent inside clothes and check closely for ticks after being outdoors, he said.

Eventually, the researchers say they are optimistic some preventive measures will be developed.

"I'm sure there are approaches we haven't even imagined," said Dana Shaw, a research fellow in Pedra's laboratory and an author of the study. "We'll see what develops in the next five to 10 to 20 years."

