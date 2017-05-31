Team exercise: Gyms emphasize camaraderie as motivation in small group workouts

Taylor Christoff made her way across the gym floor doing the alligator crawl, which resembles a moving push-up. Her arms were aching and she was ready to stop.

But personal trainer Shane Thompson wasn't about to let her.

"Come on, come on!" he yelled into her face. "Just a few more. Keep pushing!"

She got a burst of energy and moved a little faster. Then it became contagious. Next to her, Katelynn Poulin and Georgette Ball seemed to catch an extra dose of motivation to finish the exercise. They all collapsed onto their stomachs at the end.

The women were participating in a team workout called Tribe Team Training at Merritt in Canton. It is part of a growing movement at gyms around the region and across the country to offer workouts in small teams, much like a sports team might do. Brick Bodies and FX Studios, the Under Armour-affiliated gym, also offer similar workouts.

The classes are different from traditional aerobics and fitness classes, Thompson and other instructors said. This is also not boot camp. The classes are more like small group personal training sessions — with just enough people so that instructors can give tips to improve form and participants can bond and motivate each other. Participants train like athletes doing traditional exercises like burpees, push-ups, squats and lunges.

"It creates more of that community and feeling of unity where people are working together and feeding off the energy of each other and motivating each other," said Vicki Brick, CEO of Brick Bodies Fitness Services Inc. "The trend in our industry is to create the tribal culture where people feel like they belong and have accountability with other members."

Brick Bodies has team training studios set aside at its clubs. Its newest location, which is expected to open at the Rotunda shopping complex in Baltimore in late June, will include a team training space designed with garage doors that open onto a turf field.

Joshua A. Leve, founder and CEO of the Association of Fitness Studios in California, said team training classes also have financial incentives for the gym and its members.

Participants can get in a workout with a personal trainer at a cheaper rate than one-on-one training, which can cost upwards of $60 for an hour-long session. At Merritt, team classes are just over $100 for a six-week session, in addition to monthly membership dues.

"Team training provides not only the consumer the ability to work more closely with their friends, but also allows them to do so at a lower rate," Leve said.

The gym still makes more money than if someone was taking a traditional fitness class, such as step, spin or body pump, which is usually included with membership fees.

Millennials are driving the growth, Leve said. They enjoy "experience-based" physical fitness, much more so in groups than individual sessions, he said.

FX Studios offers its members a team training program called Fit Team. Its gyms are set up for people to work out like athletes with TRX machines, boxing bags and sleds that people can use for strength and running drills. Fit Team allows people to do it in a group setting that instructors hope is encouraging.

"It is 1,000 percent motivating," said Jenn Winkowski, vice president of strategy and brand for FX Studios. "We preach that in our mission. We think having others around you who are like-minded and motivated will help you reach your fitness goals."

Merritt uses a program first developed in New Zealand that it brought to its clubs late last year. There are two class tracks — high intensity and low impact.

The exercises used in class on a particular day are written on a white board. Exercises the class has never done before are written in red. Thompson said the class is very structured and each session is meant to work out different parts of the body and challenge the participants in a different way.

"I will show them that they are more capable then they have ever realized," Taylor said.

Bri Sheppard, 22, said Tribe Team reminds her of the workouts she did when participating in basketball, softball and soccer in high school.

"Working out in a group makes you work harder," said Sheppard, who does the high-intensity workout.

Christoff didn't know anyone in class when she started. But she, Poulin and Ball soon found themselves pushing each other through workouts. They now chat in class like they are old friends.

"There is always somebody to cheer you on and hold you accountable," said Christoff, a 25-year-old bartender.

During one recent class, the women shared gripes over the challenging alligator crawl. They also did chin-ups, box jumps, push presses and squats holding a goblet-shaped weight.

"My arms are killing me," Christoff said as she pulled on her biceps and glanced at the other two women and the instructor.

"I know, I know," instructor Thompson said with a bit of sympathy but no sign of easing up on the girls. "Almost done."

"This is awful," grimaced 27-year-old Poulin, a dental hygienist.

And then the workout was done.

"Three, two, one," Thompson counted down. "Alright, finished everyone."

The girls looked relieved and less annoyed at Thompson's pushing as they gave each other high-fives.

"It is after the fact when it's done and you feel so good that it's worth it," said Ball, a 25-year-old engineer who lives in Canton.

Still, Poulin said she could have done without the alligator crawl.

"Don't ever put that up again," she told Thompson. "I will protest it."

