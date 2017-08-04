Maryland health department gets $1.7 million to fight superbugs

The Centers for Disease Control has given the Maryland Department of Health $1.8 million to fight antibiotic resistance, or superbugs.

The funding, which was announced Friday, is a portion of $200 million the CDC awarded through a program that helps states, cities, counties, and U.S. territories prevent, detect, respond to and control the growing threats posed by old and new infectious diseases.

Maryland health officials said the money would be used for its work as a regional antimicrobial resistance laboratory that also serves Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

The regional lab will monitor for new and emerging bacterial threats as well as look for changes in known threats. It will also conduct molecular testing to detect the colonization of bacteria, among other things.

CAPTION Doulas assist pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth with nonmedical matters such as birth plans and emotional support. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Doulas assist pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth with nonmedical matters such as birth plans and emotional support. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Johns Hopkins Medicine Simulation Center, is a new facility that allows medical students and staff the ability to replica an operation, trauma, ICU and labor/delivery rooms, where mannequins are used to simulate real life medical situations. Johns Hopkins Medicine Simulation Center, is a new facility that allows medical students and staff the ability to replica an operation, trauma, ICU and labor/delivery rooms, where mannequins are used to simulate real life medical situations.

“More than 23,000 people in the United States die each year from infections caused by antibiotic resistance,” CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, said in a statement. “CDC is committed to helping states and cities strengthen their ability to combat antibiotic resistance, and these funds will help state efforts to keep people safe.”

Data generated by a network of labs across the country, including the one in Maryland, can help improve infection control in healthcare facilities and enable more rapid and effective responses to outbreaks, the CDC said.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/anwalker