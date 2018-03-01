St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson plans $100 million renovation and facility upgrades

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center plans a $100 million upgrade to its facilities, which will include modernizing its operating rooms and cardiac catheterization laboratories.

The Towson hospital filed a application with the Maryland Health Care Commission for $60 million of the renovations, which must get state approval because they involve medical space.

The renovations also include $35 million in upgrades to the building’s infrastructure, including boilers and chillers that have been in the facility since it was built in 1965.

The University of Maryland Medical System bought the once financially troubled hospital in 2012 from Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives for $206 million with a goal of turning it around.

Shortly after taking over, the new executive team came up with a five-year strategic plan to erase the hospital's financial deficit. A new operating room was identified as the biggest capital need.

While the hospital kept up with cutting-edge technology, such as robotic surgery, in the operating rooms, it often had to retrofit rooms that dated to when the facility first opened.

Dr. Thomas B. Smyth, St. Joseph’s president and CEO, said the number of operating rooms will decrease under the plans, but the rooms will larger and become much more technologically advanced. The new technology will allow the hospital to operate more efficiently, Smyth said.

The number of general operating rooms, now 15, will be reduced to 11 after renovations. Cardiac operating rooms will go from four to two. Interventional cardiology, or cardiac catheterization, rooms will drop from six to three.

Among the upgrades, the hospital is adding technology that will allow hospitals to do minimally invasive aortic heart valve replacement, which will significantly cut down the time these patients spend in the hospital.

Hospitals officials expect the health care commission to take six to nine months to review, hear community input and make a decision on its request.

The changes come as Maryland hospitals are under a mandate to cut costs and reduce hospital stays. Smyth said the upgrades will allow St. Joseph to better compete with the growing number of ambulatory care centers, which specialize in outpatient surgeries that are believed to drive down costs.

“The hospital landscape is really changing radically,” Smyth said. “We really feel like this is a huge opportunity to change our paradigm.”

