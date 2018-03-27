Funding secured to open stabilization center for drug and alcohol users in Baltimore

City and state officials plan to announce Wednesday that they’ve secured funding for a stabilization center, a safe place where drug users can go so they are not taking up hospital beds, in Baltimore.

The center, the first in Maryland, will be located at the old Hebrew Orphan Asylum on Rayner Avenue, in the city’s Coppin Heights neighborhood, which is undergoing renovations. A pilot center will operate at Tuerk House until the new space is completed.

The Baltimore City Health Department and Behavioral Health System Baltimore, which manages the city’s mental health services, have secured $3.6 million in capital funds from the General Assembly to build the center.

CIty officials said the center is a safe place for people who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol to sober up and receive short-term medical and social interventions. It also will provide medical screening and monitoring, connections to behavioral health and social services, and buprenorphine induction to treat opioid addiction

Maryland’s Department of Health is providing $2.6 million for operating expenses.

"Patients in need of addiction and mental health services should be able to access treatment at the time that the need it, which is what we would provide for people requesting help for any other disease,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, said in a statement.

“I thank Mayor Pugh for her leadership, and the Maryland Legislature, Governor’s office, and the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission for making this center — the beginning of an ‘ER’ for addiction and mental health — a reality,” Wen continued. “The Stabilization Center is one step in the right direction to provide 24/7 access to evidence-based, compassionate treatment to all of our residents.”

