Saint Agnes hospital adopts Ascension name to its own

Saint Agnes Healthcare in Baltimore is changing its name as the health system that owns it tries to create more unified branding across all of its hospitals.

The hospital will become Ascension Saint Agnes and adopt the Ascension logo.

Saint Agnes has been part of St. Louis-based Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the United States and world’s largest Catholic system, since it was formed in 1999.

Ascension has 2,600 hospitals, health clinics, nursing homes and other facilities in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

“Working together as part of Ascension has enabled Saint Agnes to improve the care we provide by bringing the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers,” said Christopher Chekouras, president and chief operating officer at Saint Agnes, in a statement. “Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of being part of this national network.”

Ascension health systems in three other states also will change their names over the next year. Health systems in Michigan, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas, Alabama, Florida and New York have already adopted the Ascension name.

