Maryland insurance regulators increase rates to cover Trump subsidy cuts

Maryland insurance regulators said Wednesday that they approved last-minute rate increases requested by health insurers for individual plans sold under the Affordable Care Act.

The Maryland Insurance Administration decided to consider rate hikes after the Trump Administration said last week it would no longer pay insurance companies subsidies that helped cover the cost of co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs for low-income policy holders. Plans sold by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States will be affected.

The new rate hikes will only apply to consumers who buy silver plans, the middle of the road plan offered under the Affordable Care Act — which is also known as Obamacare — that those who get subsidies are required to buy. About 96,000 Marylanders were expected to enroll in those plans this year, according to the insurance administration.

The insurance regulators said the majority of consumers who face rate hikes will get a separate subsidy to offset the more expensive premiums. When their premiums rise, the second subsidy, called a premium tax credit, will also increase.

CAPTION Sixty-four percent of African American children can’t swim. African-American sorority Sigma Gamma Rho has partnered with USA Swimming to teach children the skills that will allow them to have fun in the water without fear. (Baltimore Sun video) Sixty-four percent of African American children can’t swim. African-American sorority Sigma Gamma Rho has partnered with USA Swimming to teach children the skills that will allow them to have fun in the water without fear. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Scientists say every year thousands of people across the county die from the flu or its complications despite widespread use of the annual influenza vaccines. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are pursuing new ways to treat the virus. (Baltimore Sun video) Scientists say every year thousands of people across the county die from the flu or its complications despite widespread use of the annual influenza vaccines. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine are pursuing new ways to treat the virus. (Baltimore Sun video)

“Our goal was to minimize the impact on as many consumers as possible,” said Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr.

The commission approved slightly higher rates to Kaiser than the insurer had requested and lower rates to CareFirst than it wanted.

“We are pleased that the CSR issue is resolved by the actions that have been taken by the MIA after consultation with all parties,” CareFirst CEO Chet Burrell said in a statement. “We regret that this issue had to be addressed at all - but we believe the outcome is fair to all involved. Most particularly, we are concerned about our members who have bought Silver plans on the Maryland Exchange since they are the ones affected by this decision. However, they will receive higher premium tax subsidies that will largely offset the increase in premiums made necessary by President Trump’s decision not to fund cost share reductions.”

This story will be updated.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker