Palestinian leader treated in Baltimore, according to report

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was seen at a Baltimore hospital this week and will return Friday to the West Bank, according to Reuters, citing a senior Palestinian official.

The news agency reported that the official said Abbas, 82, underwent routine checks at a Baltimore hospital and is fine but gave no further details.

Abbas had come to the United States to address the U.N. Security Council on Feb. 20 and had been expected to head to Venezuela for an official visit the next day.

Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is known to treat international patients including world leaders and royalty, did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian authorities in Washington, D.C., also did not respond to request for comment.

Several people reported seeing a motorcade of vehicles with flashing lights and federal government license plates in downtown Baltimore and Harbor East on Wednesday.

Many foreign dignitaries stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore in Harbor East when seeking treatment at Hopkins.

Abbas, who became the Palestinian president after Yasser Arafat’s death in 2004, was admitted to a West Bank hospital in 2016 for heart function tests, according to Reuters. The tests showed normal results.

