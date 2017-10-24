Overdose deaths continue to climb in Maryland

Nearly 800 overdose deaths in the first half of the year linked to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl helped pushed the number of overdose deaths in Maryland to a new high, new state data released Tuesday shows.

While the number of deaths from heroin and opioids generally moderated a bit, fentanyl-related fatalities jumped 70 percent over the same six-month period last year.

Authorities have struggled to respond to the increasing presence of the cheap drug, which is often mixed with heroin and unrecognizable to users who are unaccustomed to its potency.

Meanwhile, an even more powerful opioid, carfentanil, is starting to register in the data from the state Department of Health. There were 46 related deaths in the first half of the year, according to the report.

“Maryland is continuing to combat this crisis — including the increasingly deadly threat posed by fentanyl and carfentanil, with everything we’ve got, and we see a significant amount of work being done at the state and local level each day,” said Clay Stamp, executive director of the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center. “It will take everyone working together – from the federal, state, and local levels – to turn the tide in this epidemic and save the lives of thousands of Marylanders.”

Gov. Larry Hogan created the command center earlier this year to coordinate the state’s response to the growing opioid crisis.

In total, there were 1,172 deaths from alcohol or drug intoxication statewide in the first half of the year. That was up from 979 in the first six months of last year.

