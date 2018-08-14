Johns Hopkins panel creates guidelines for opioid prescribing

A panel of Johns Hopkins doctors, patients, nurses and other providers has created guidelines for the amount of opioids doctors should prescribe for specific surgeries.

It is the latest effort by the medical community to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed to patients. Some of the opioid epidemic facing the country today has been traced to oversubscribing, which contributed to addiction for many patients.

For years, doctors prescribed blanket prescriptions for all patients. Everyone was sent home with the same bottle of pills regardless of the procedure.

The Johns Hopkins panel found that patients typically were not comfortable using all the drugs that doctors prescribed.

The new guidelines were outlined in a report published Tuesday in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. The panel was made up of 30 surgeons, pain specialists, outpatient surgical nurse practitioners, surgical residents, patients and pharmacists.

“Prescriptions for pain meds after surgery should be custom tailored to the operation and a patient’s needs and goals, but the hope is that these guidelines will help reset ‘defaults’ that have been dangerously high for too long,” said Dr. Martin Makary, a professor of surgery and health policy expert at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the study’s senior author, in a statement.

The guidelines cover 20 common surgeries, including breast surgery, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery and cardiac surgery, among others such as open hysterectomies and cochlear implants. The panel was made up of 30 surgeons, pain specialists, outpatient surgical nurse practitioners, surgical residents patients, and pharmacists.

One in 16 surgical patients eventually become long-term drug users, Makary said.

Half of patients who don’t need opioids in the hospital after a surgery are sent home with a prescription anyway, he said. Other research has found that 70 to 80 percent of opioid pills prescribed to patients are never used, Makary said.

“We should not be using the same opioid guideline for an open chest operation that we use for a lumpectomy,” he said.

The panel recommended one to 15 opioid pills for 11 of the 20 procedures, 16 to 20 tablets for 6 of the 20 procedures, and zero tablets for three of the 20 procedures.

Orthopedic surgery procedures needed the highest range of opioids and otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) procedures the lowest.

This story will be updated.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker