Baltimore hospitals to play a bigger role in opioid epidemic under city initiative

Baltimore’s 11 hospitals have committed to a new city initiative aimed at increasing the role that medical institutions play in fighting the opioid epidemic.

Executives from each hospital joined Mayor Catherine Pugh and Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen Monday in announcing the efforts to screen patients for addiction, connect them to rehabilitation services and distribute the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

City officials said that because substance abuse addiction is a medical issue, hospitals are the best places to address it. Many people with drug addiction issues end up in the hospital, but don’t have their addiction addressed, city officials said.

“We believe that our hospitals can play a really, really important role in how we wrap our arms around this addiction problem that is gripping our city,” Pugh said.

Many hospitals already do some of this work with those with substance abuse issues that end up in their emergency rooms or hospital beds. The new initiative would better track what hospitals are doing and look at how they can do more. Hospitals that are further along could share what has worked best with their peers.

The Maryland Hospital Association said funding has been one of the obstacles facing its members as the opioid epidemic continues to grow.

