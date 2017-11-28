U.S. House panel convenes in Baltimore to assess opioid epidemic

A U.S. House panel will travel to Baltimore on Tuesday in search of solutions to the opioid epidemic that is now claiming more lives in the city than homicides.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, requested the field hearing with experts representing President Donald Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis and other national and local public health officials.

The panel expects to hear from Gov. Chris Christie, chairman of the opioid commission, and Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen, with opening remarks expected from Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Catherine Pugh and Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels. The hearing will be held at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Baltimore reported 694 overdose deaths last year, more than twice the 318 homicides. Another 393 died in the first half of 2017, up 29 percent compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the state Department of Health. The bulk of the deaths were attributed to opioids, specifically heroin and fentanyl, a far more powerful synthetic drug largely imported from China.

Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were more than 64,000 drug overdoses in 2016, with fentanyl likely responsible for more than 20,000 and heroin accounting for close to 15,500.

Christie’s commission issued a final report earlier this month with dozens of recommendations including vastly expanding medication-assisted treatment, which is the use of buprenorphine and other replacement drugs to ween users from heroin and prescription painkillers, where many drug abusers get their start.

The recommendations also call for more training for doctors who prescribe painkillers, expanding screening for at-risk youth, launching programs to reduce stigma associated with addiction, making better use of prescription drug monitoring programs that aim to prevent so-called doctor shopping for pills, changing policies that discourage non-opioid treatments for pain and bolstering law enforcement.

The recommendations did not call for more funding, rather providing block grants from sources that were already available.

