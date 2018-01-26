Fentanyl continues to lead record opioid deaths in Maryland

Overdose deaths related to heroin, fentanyl and other opioids in Maryland soared to a new high in the first nine months of 2017, according to numbers released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health.

There were 1,501 opioid-related deaths in the state from January to September last year, including 1,173 deaths tied to fentanyl, the potent drug sometimes added to heroin or cocaine.

And the even more potent carfentanil, a large animal tranquilizer, broke out as a new scourge, accounting for 57 deaths last year, compared to none the year before when screening for it began.

Even as fentanyl and carfentanil deaths jumped, there was a slight decline in the number of heroin-related and prescription opioid-related deaths when comparing data for 2016 and 2017 through September.

“The Department issued a warning against fentanyl in 2016 and I want to reiterate the dangers of it and other synthetic drugs, which are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Maryland,” Health Secretary Robert R. Neall said in a statement. “We implore Marylanders who are grappling with substance use disorders and are taking illicit substances to seek treatment immediately, and for others to take advantage of the standing order for naloxone by learning how to administer it and carry it with them.”

