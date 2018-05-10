University of Maryland School of Nursing receives $10 million gift for scholarships

The University of Maryland School of Nursing has received a $10 million gift from Bill and Joanne Conway for student scholarships.

The donation, through the Bedford Falls Foundation, is the the school’s largest to date and will aid nearly 350 students over five years and help address the state’s nursing workforce shortage, school officials said in announcing the gift.

Maryland is among four states expecting a registered nursing shortage by 2025 that could exceed 10,000 positions.

The Conways previously pledged more than $15 million to the school in the past three years. The latest gift is among the largest scholarship gifts to any of the nation’s schools of nursing.

Bill Conway is co-founder and co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group, a politically connected private equity firm in Washington, D.C. He and his wife are trustees of the their Bedford Falls Foundation, which has given scholarship funds around the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Maryland donation covers in-state tuition and fees for nursing students. Post-baccalaureate recipients must commit to teaching as a clinical instructor, working in a full-time faculty position or serving as a clinical preceptor — a practitioner who also mentors and instructs — within three years of graduation.

“Maryland is among just a handful of states facing the country’s worst shortages in nursing,” said Dr. Jay A. Perman, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, said in a statement. “The Conways’ extraordinarily generous gift will begin remediating these shortages. And ultimately, what that means is that the care we provide to Marylanders will improve.”

