Some Johns Hopkins nurses trying to unionize

Some nurses at the Johns Hopkins Hospital are attempting to form a union, saying that they are overworked, union officials said Monday.

The nurses are working with National Nurses United to gain enough supporters to bring the idea of forming a union to a vote. They need the majority of the 3,200 nurses at the hospital to sign cards expressing their interest on holding a vote through the National Labor Relations Board.

“The hospital is a world-renowned hospital, but the turnover is high because of short staffing and because of continued take aways in benefits,” said Corey Lanham, the union’s collective bargaining director for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Johns Hopkins officials were not immediately available for comment.

