GBMC nurse named most "amazing" in her profession

A nurse from Greater Baltimore Medical Center known for her work with sexual assault victims has been named "America's Most Amazing Nurse" by Prevention Magazine and The Doctors, a television show.

Laura Clary was named the winner, from among five finalists, during a broadcast of the show this morning.

She has worked with the Towson hospital's SAFE and Domestic Violence program since 2010. She cares for victims of sexual assault, child abuse, rape, human trafficking, intimate partner violence and domestic violence. She also manages a team of 13 forensic nurses and five victim advocates who see more than 400 patient cases a year.

Clary, 32, said the job melds her love for both forensic science and nursing. She also said it is rewarding to work with vulnerable populations.

"The evidence we collect from these patients sometimes can be the only thing that can link a perpetrator to a crime like this," she said. "Helping people in such a difficult time in their lives is really special."

Clary was nominated by her husband Joseph, a firefighter in Washington D.C.

"He actually wrote in and nominated me and told them why he felt I deserved this," he said. "It was really nice and really sweet."

