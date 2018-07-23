Bon Secours Health System, Mercy Health to complete merger in the fall

Marriottsville-based Bon Secours Health System announced Monday that it expects to complete its merger with Mercy Health of Ohio in the fall, and that the combined company will keep both hospital identities in the new name and culture of the organization.

The CEO of Mercy Health, John M. Starcher Jr., will serve as president of the combined health systems, to be called Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Bon Secours president and CEO Rich Statuto will serve as an adviser for a year and then retire.

Officials from both hospitals will not comment on the merger until it is completed, said Bon Secours spokeswoman Terri McNorton.

“Our new ministry has an exciting future before it,” Starcher said in a statement. “It is positioned to be more successful than Mercy Health and Bon Secours ever could be as separate entities. We will expand our services and programs, provide greater access in our markets and help to serve more people.”

McNorton said the hospitals, which announced plans to merge in February, would not yet say where the new health system would be headquartered.

The combined companies will create the fifth-largest Catholic Health System in the country, with $8 billion in operating revenue and 43 hospitals.

Mercy Health has 23 hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky, while Bon Secours owns or is affiliated with hospitals in Florida, Kentucky, New York, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. It has not yet been announced what changes, if any, would come to the Bon Secours hospital in West Baltimore, including if CEO Dr. Samuel Ross would remain on board.

The merger is meant to be one of equals, McNorton said. The current names will be preserved on signage, uniforms and badges at the facilities each health system operates.

Bon Secours Mercy Health will operate under one board led by Chris Allen, the current chair of the Bon Secours board.

The merger will also bring together 50 home health agencies, hospice agencies, skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities. The new health system will employ 57,000 associates and more than 2,100 doctors and other advanced clinicians. It will handle more than 10 million patient encounters a year.

