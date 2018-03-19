Mercy opens expanded primary care and pediatric office in Baltimore

Mercy Medical Center has moved its pediatric and primary care physicians’ office to a larger space in hopes of increasing patient access to medical services.

Health Centers of Baltimore has also changed its name to Mercy Family Care Physicians and undergone $4 million in upgrades. The center has moved to a 14,675-square-foot building at the hospital’s Tower Building on St. Paul Place. Before that it was located on Calvert Street.

Then new office includes 33 exam rooms, a blood draw lab, EKG, a play area for children and a large waiting area.

Mercy Family Care Physicians is also now part of the hospital’s primary care network. The facility will be staffed by six Mercy pediatricians, two adult medicine specialists and other clinical support staff.

“The new facility provides additional space for growth, so we expect to add providers over time,” Thomas R. Mullen, Mercy Health Services CEO, said in a statement. “Increasing access to family primary care services is a key part of Mercy’s strategy in an era of population health.”

