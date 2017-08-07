MedStar to open new regional orthopaedic center in Timonium

MedStar Health will open a new orthopaedic super center in Timonium Tuesday that will house several specialties in one building in order to provide patients more comprehensive care.

The 46,000-square-foot building on Greenspring Dr. will offer medical services that include orthopaedics, spine, sports medicine, physiatry, pain management, outpatient surgery and rehabilitation. The center’s administrators say having all these services in one location will allow patients to get diagnostic testing and see several doctors all in one day, and doctors will also be able to more easily consult with other specialists.

CAPTION MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore is joining seven other institutions in partnering with the Home Centered Care Institute to increase the prevalence of home-based care across the country. The institutions are doing this through a training program designed to prepare new doctors to care for the elderly and other medically complex patients in their homes. (Michael Ares, Baltimore Sun video) MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore is joining seven other institutions in partnering with the Home Centered Care Institute to increase the prevalence of home-based care across the country. The institutions are doing this through a training program designed to prepare new doctors to care for the elderly and other medically complex patients in their homes. (Michael Ares, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Doulas assist pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth with nonmedical matters such as birth plans and emotional support. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Doulas assist pregnant women before, during, and after childbirth with nonmedical matters such as birth plans and emotional support. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

An ambulatory surgery center will also be on site where people can get knee and hip replacements among other surgeries. The new center, which will be home to 26 doctors, is a consolidation of services offered by four MedStar hospitals: Good Samaritan Hospital., Franklin Square Hospital, Union Memorial Hospital and Harbor Hospital.

“We have the ability for a lot more collaboration and more specialty care that is more convenient for the patient,” said Dr. Les Matthews, MedStar Health medical director for orthopaedics in the central Maryland region.

The center is one of the latest examples of how medical centers are moving more care out of hospitals to cut costs.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/anwalker