University of Maryland School of Medicine to receive $20 million gift

The University of Maryland School of Medicine will receive a $20 million philanthropic gift to advance biomedical innovation from Dr. Robert E. Fischell, inventor of multiple life saving devices, the university announced.

Fischell, a University of Maryland scientist and engineer with more than 200 patents to his name, previously has donated millions to the university to help establish the Fischell Department of Bioengineering and Robert E. Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices.

The latest gift will support a new center, the Robert E. Fischell Center for Biomedical Innovation. It also will provide funding for the school of medicine’s new 450,000-square-foot research building, Health Sciences Research Facility III, as well as for research and endowed professorships.

Fischell has had a hand in numerous inventions including coronary artery stents, the implantable heart defibrillator, the implantable insulin pump, a device to prevent migraine headaches and a device to prevent death from heart attacks. He received the National Medal for Technology and Innovation in 2016 from President Obama and was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors in 2015.

“Our specific purpose for the new center is to help expand the [school’s] capacity for biomedical engineering so that it will produce new technologies and devices that will help treat our most critical and chronic diseases,” Fischell said in a statement.

Fischell earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Duke University before going to work at the U.S. Naval Ordnance Lab and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. He earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Maryland, College Park, and the university awarded him a doctorate degree in 1996. He serves on the Board of Visitors of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn