Lifebridge patients can now see medical records on Apple Health app

LifeBridge Health patients will now be able to see all of their medical records on their iPhones because of an upgrade Apple made to it’s health app under the new operating system released Thursday.

“Now your patients can aggregate their health records from multiple institutions alongside their patient-generated data, creating a more holistic view of their health,” according to an online description of the new app feature.

Apple hopes the information will be able to give people a better understanding of their health and allow them to take more control of it.

The upgrade means iPhone users will no longer have to log on to the websites of several doctors or hospitals to view their medical information. Users also can choose to receive notifications when their information is updated. The sensitive data will be encrypted and protected with iPhone passwords.

LifeBridge Health, the parent of Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and others in the region, joins Johns Hopkins Medicine and MedStar Health, which announced in January their patients would have more comprehensive access to their medical records using their iPhones.

