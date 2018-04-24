Maryland hospitals rise in safety grading system

Maryland hospitals have made strides overall in reducing errors, accidents, injuries and infections, but still have a way to go to make their facilities as safe as they can be, according to a new safety assessment by Leapfrog Group.

Maryland moved out of the bottom five in Leapfrog’s bi-annual state rankings of the country’s safest hospitals. Ten hospitals in the state improved their grades since they were first analyzed in 2017.

“In looking at Maryland over the course of these six months, it’s clear there’s been an effort to improve since they were first graded in fall 2017,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog. “Not only are there now three ‘A’ hospitals, but six additional hospitals received a ‘B’ grade, having previously received a ‘C’ or lower.”

But the majority of the state’s hospitals — 37 — received a grade of C or worse, signaling the need for more change.

Leapfrog said it puts together the report to bring attention to the issue of hospital errors, accidents, injuries and infections that collectively are the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Maryland hospital officials said that safety is one of their top concerns, but sometimes the many rankings and assessments can confuse patients. Patients should look at many different factors, they said. Leapfrog’s data also is not the most current, so it doesn’t account for the most recent improvements hospitals may have made.

“I would offer some caution that the Leapfrog rankings, as with any other report, should be interpreted in context,” said David Simon, a spokesman with the Maryland Hospital Association. “It is one more tool consumers should use.”

Three hospitals in Maryland received the highest grade of A: Howard County General Hospital, Northwest Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital. No hospital received the lowest grade of F.

Bon Secours in West Baltimore received an F last year, but was not included in this year’s report because it did not provide enough data.

Bon Secours officials said that Leapfrog’s information is dated and that the hospital has improved coordination of patient care to reduce re-admissions. The hospital serves a largely poor population with many chronic conditions and behavioral health challenges. Most of its patients end up in the hospital through the emergency room.

“It won’t show our current work because the data is behind substantially,” said Ruth Coby, Bon Secours director of quality management. “We won’t see until the report next spring, the results of the work we are doing right now.”

One hospital that backslid was MedStar Good Samaritan in northeast Baltimore, which fell to a D from a C last year.

MedStar Health does not participate in the voluntary Leapfrog survey. MedStar officials said in a statement that data about their hospitals comes from many different sources and “lag current performance.”

“The Leapfrog safety grades do not reflect the continuous improvement we are seeing in all of our hospitals,” the statement said. “As always, we encourage patients to discuss their needs and questions with their provider when making healthcare decisions.”

This story will be updated.

Leaprfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Baltimore-area institutions

A

Howard County General Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Northwest Hospital

B

Anne Arundel Medical Center

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

Mercy Medical Center

University of Maryland Medical Center

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

C

Carroll Hospital Center

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

MedStar Harbor Hospital

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

St. Agnes Hospital

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center

D

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

University of Maryland Medical Center – Midtown Campus

