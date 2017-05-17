Maryland health exchange gets new leadership

Jonathan Kromm, acting executive director of the state's health exchange, is leaving the quasi-governmental state agency for a position at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the state's largest insurer.

The exchange, a health insurance marketplace, has not had a permanent director since September when Carolyn Quattrocki left. Kromm, who was deputy director, was elevated to the post on an interim basis.

Kromm was part of a team brought into the exchange to help fix technical problems that crippled the online operation upon its launch in 2013. Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders now get their insurance through public and private plans offered on the exchange.

Kromm will leave at the end of May and be replaced by Dr. Howard M. Haft, deputy secretary of public health services at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Haft will serve as interim director while the board searches for a permanent director.

"We're extremely grateful to Jon for his service. The state's exchange is the better for his contributions," said Dennis R. Schrader, acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Caption The Baltimore Food and Faith program features a six-week nutrition education program for local churches, connecting faith and cultural heritage with a healthy cooking curriculum. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) The Baltimore Food and Faith program features a six-week nutrition education program for local churches, connecting faith and cultural heritage with a healthy cooking curriculum. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Caption Augmented reality projects images onto the eyewear of providers helping them with ultrasound-guided procedures. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video) Augmented reality projects images onto the eyewear of providers helping them with ultrasound-guided procedures. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)

The changes come as Congress works to replace the Affordable Care Act under which exchanges across the country operate, though the next open enrollment period is still slated to begin in November.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com