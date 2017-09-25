Susan G. Komen MD hires new executive director to lead breast cancer organization

Susan G. Komen Maryland named Michael Jessup as its new executive director Monday. Administrators of the breast cancer organization cited his strong fundraising and non-profit management background as part of his appeal.

Jessup, 53, was CEO of the Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts prior to his new position. Komen officials said in a statement that he helped grow his former organization’s fundraising and programming.

“We were impressed by Michael’s extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and his proven success in fundraising and program development,” Rachel Duncan, president of Komen Maryland’s board of directors, said in the statement. “We are confident that he will be an asset to Komen Maryland and further Komen’s Bold Goal of reducing breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026.”

Jessup will oversee operations and fundraising at Komen, including next month’s Baltimore Race for the Cure.

“It is an honor for me to join an organization as renowned as Susan G. Komen,” Jessup said in the statement. “Like most people, my life has been affected by loved ones who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The work Komen Maryland has done across the state has been nothing short of life-changing for many people. I am excited to join them in the fight to end this terrible disease.”

