Komen Race for the Cure to move to Columbia from Baltimore

After one year back in Baltimore, the Susan G. Komen Maryland Race for the Cure, which raises money for breast cancer research, will move to Columbia this fall to what organizers called a more centralized location that they hope will attract more people from throughout the state.

The new location marks the latest evolution of the race which attracts thousands of cancer survivors and their families, as well as people who have lost loved ones to breast cancer.

The first race began as a grassroots effort and was held at Baltimore’s Rash Field in 1993. It later moved to Hunt Valley in 2007, where it stayed for a decade. It returned to its roots in Baltimore last year for the 25th Anniversary of the race and some hoped the race would stay in the city where it started.

Komen spokeswoman Kim Schmulowitz said that last year’s race was a success, but some participants complained that getting into the city was difficult and that it was hard to park. Schmulowitz said some parking that was available last year was not free this year. Construction in the area also caused obstacles, she said.

Last year’s race started at the McHenry Row development in Locust Point and went down Fort Avenue and into Fort McHenry and back.

“Columbia is very centrally located in the state and it offers us an opportunity to attract new participants from other areas beyond Northern Baltimore County,” Schmulowitz said. “While we want to keep our current participants engaged with us, we also want to attract other people. Columbia is centrally located with many highways that drop you right there.”

The race, to take place Oct. 13, will be held in Columbia Gateway business park, just off of State Highway 175 near its interchange with Interstate 95. The race expects to attract 5,000 participants this year and the fundraising goal for the event is $850,000.

