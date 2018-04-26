Rate of kids with autism in Maryland jumps to one in 50

The rate of children on the autism spectrum in Maryland jumped to one in 50 in the latest report released Thursday by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the disorder’s prevalence. The CDC reported one in 55 two years ago.

Nationwide, the CDC reported the rate increased to one in 59 children from one in 68 two years ago. That’s the highest prevalence since the CDC began tracking the disorder 18 years ago,

Boys were four times more likely to be identified with autism spectrum disorder than girls. The rate is one in 38 among boys and one in 152 among girls around the country. In Maryland, the rate was one in 31 boys and one in 139 girls.

The information released Thursday was based on data of children who were age 8 in 2014. In Maryland, data was collected from the health and special education records of children living in Baltimore County by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disorder that causes children to experience social and communication impairments, limited interests and repetitive behaviors. Early diagnosis and intervention are key to improving learning and skills.

The rates have been rising since the 1960s, but researchers do not know how much of this rise is due to an increase in actual cases or better awareness. Other factors that could be contributing are better screening, diagnostic services and treatment and intervention. The medical community also has improved the way it documents the disease and is better at identifying autism-related behaviors. There also have been improvements in the criteria used to diagnose the disorder.

The CDC collected data at 11 regional monitoring sites that are part of the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, including Maryland.

Prevalence U.S. rates of the disorder in past years were:

one in 68 children in the 2016 report that looked at 2012 data;

one in 68 children in the 2014 report that looked at 2010 data;

one in 88 children in the 2012 report that looked at 2008 data;

one in 110 children in the 2009 report that looked at 2006 data;

one in 150 children in the 2007 report that looked at data from 2000 and 2002.

The causes of autism are not completely understood. Studies show that both environment and genetics may play a role.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker