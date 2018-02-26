Kennedy Krieger CEO to retire after 30-year tenure

The president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute will retire in the next few months after a successor is found to head the institute that specializes in disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system among children and young adults.

Kennedy Krieger announced Monday that they have launched a search to replace Dr. Gary W. Goldstein, who has headed the institute for three decades.

"It has been a great privilege to lead Kennedy Krieger Institute over the past 30 years,” Golstein said in a statement. “Through our interdisciplinary approach to patient care, research, professional training and special education, we have positively impacted hundreds of thousands of children, young adults and families. We've grown to become one of the largest academic institutions in the world serving children with developmental disorders and their families.”

During his tenure, the number of patients it treats each year has grown from 2,700 in 1987 to 24,000 in 2017. Funding for research grew from $700,000 to $30 million.

The institute runs an inpatient rehabilitation hospital and outpatient centers. It also operates schools and programs on school campuses.

Goldstein will work with the Kennedy Krieger Foundation, which raises money for institute programs, after he retires.

