Baltimore's Kennedy Krieger Institute hires new CEO

Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institute has hired a pediatric and developmental neurologist known for his work using brain scans to research cognitive disabilities as its next president and CEO.

Dr. Bradley L. Schlaggar, who has served on the faculty of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for the past 19 years, will start his new job this summer at the institute that specializes in disorders and injuries of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system among children and young adults.

Kennedy Krieger board chair Howard B. Miller announced the new hire Thursday. Schlaggar was hired after a national search.

“Dr. Schlaggar will be an asset to the team of brilliant minds at Kennedy Krieger who are all dedicated to advancing care, education and research to help the young people we serve,” Miller said. “He is an exemplary physician, researcher, and leader.”

Schlaggar replaces Dr. Gary W. Goldstein who announced in February that he was retiring after three decades at the helm of Kennedy Krieger.

For the last four years Schlaggar has served as division head of pediatric and developmental neurology and co-director of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He was also neurologist-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Prior to that he directed the hospital’s pediatric neurology residency program for eight years.

His research using neuroimaging, or brain scans, to investigate cognitive development has been recognized with several awards.

Goldstein will move to a new role at the Kennedy Krieger Foundation.

