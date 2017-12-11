Hopkins taps Duke executive to head medical system

Kevin W. Sowers, a career executive with the Duke University Health System, has been tapped as the new president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Sowers replaces Ronald R. Peterson, who announced earlier this year that he was retiring.

Sowers will take the position at the $8 billion academic medical center and health system after 32 years with the Duke University Health System. For the last eight years he served as president and CEO of Duke University Hospital.

The boards of trustees for Johns Hopkins Health System, Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine approved his appointment on Friday. Sowers will begin in his new role on February 1, 2018.

Dr. Paul B. Rothman, dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, announced the appointment to faculty and staff by e-mail and at press conference Monday.

“Kevin is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the role and responsibilities of academic and community health centers, as well as the challenges we face,” Rothman said in a statement. “With his experience leading a prestigious academic health center, his ability to forge strong collaborative relationships, and his demonstrated knack for thriving in complex environments, Kevin will be instrumental in advancing our mission and reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve.”

