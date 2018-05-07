CareFirst and Kaiser ask again for large rate increases on insurance sold on state exchange

Many Marylanders would again pay more for monthly health premiums than their mortgages under rate increases requested by insurers for plans to be sold on the state’s health insurance exchange.

The state’s two insurers offering individual plans requested average rate increases for 2019 that ranged from 18.5 percent to 91.4 percent, depending on the type of plan.

But both companies hope the federal government approves a state plan that would generate $462 million from the federal government and a state tax on the insurers, allowing for lower premiums.

If approved, the plan would allow the insurance companies to reduce their rate requests by 30 percent, said Chet Burrell, CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the state’s dominant insurer.

Without the program, Burrell said, Obamacare in the state is headed toward collapse.

“I think this many years in, we are in advanced stages of a death spiral..,” Burrell said. “Our hope is the legislation in Maryland would stabilize the premiums going forward.”

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States also supports a re-insurance program but said it needs to be implemented fairly.

Kaiser officials believe the proposed program favors Carefirst, the state’s dominant insurer, because it would pay it twice as much as Kaiser for high-risk patients.

Kaiser said its 75,000 members through the exchange would see lower reprieves on their premiums if the plan is approved.

The highest rate request submitted to the Maryland Insurance Administration was a 91. 4 percent increase from CareFirst for its “preferred provider organization” plan. A 40-year-old man who doesn’t smoke would pay $1,344 a month in premiums for that plan.

“We have folks in Maryland that are struggling,” said Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer. “They are trying to do the right thing and they are paying more for their health insurance than they are for their mortgage.”

Obamacare does subsidize the premiums people pay based on their income. Most Marylanders who purchase insurance on the exchange qualify for those subsidies.

Carefirst is seeking an average rate increase of 18.5 percent for its HMO. Kaiser has asked for an average increase of 37.4 percent.

“Kaiser Permanente’s proposed 2019 rates for Maryland Health Insurance Exchange members represent our efforts to ensure we can sustain and deliver high-quality health care for all our members over the long term.” the insurer said in a statement. “These proposed rates reflect the expected costs of providing coverage for these members, including the impact of eliminating the individual mandate penalty.”

The rates still must be reviewed and approved by the Maryland Insurance Administration. Plans would go on sale on the exchange this fall.

This story will be updated.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker