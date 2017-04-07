Discovery could aid in development of treatments for fatal brain disease

Huntington's disease is an inherited brain disorder that is always fatal, but researchers at Johns Hopkins believe they have made a big discovery about how the disease progresses and maybe how to stop it.

Their findings could offer hope for a treatment to more than 30,000 Americans who have symptoms and another 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease. It could also help scientists better understand other fatal brain diseases such as ALS, or Amyotrophic Laterals Sclerosis, and a certain type of dementia. It could also help researchers learn more about normal brain aging.

"We found these kind of traffic jams in cells, and if we can fix the traffic jams we can potentially provide a new avenue for treatment of neurodegenerative disease," said Jonathan Grima, a graduate student in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine department of neuroscience whose research was published April 5 in the journal Neuron.

Grima said it's not clear if a drug would stop cells from dying, and thus stop progression of Huntington's, but that is the goal. Grima works in the lab of Dr. Jeffrey Rothstein, director of Hopkins' Brain Science Institute,

Rothstein normally focuses on ALS , which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He has pursued similar cell research for that disease and a drug that may offer some treatment is being investigated. He said he expects other scientists to build on the findings about Huntington's disease in the search for a treatment. He said the lab is in the early stages of working on its own drug for Huntington's.

Rothstein said the Huntington's researchers, which includes scientists from other departments at Hopkins, as well as the University of Florida and the University of California, Irvine, have demonstrated how Huntington's disease disrupts normal cell activity.

Components of a brain cell, such as salts and proteins, need to move in and out of a cell's operations center, called the nucleus, to keep it functioning properly. In people with Huntington's disease, proteins produced by the Huntington's-related gene clump in the nucleus can't pass through special passageways called nuclear pores -- every cell has many of these pores -- causing the cells to shut down and die.

Scientists have generally known there was a Huntington's gene, and they even knew about these pores, though they weren't well-studied in the brain. But scientist didn't know about this clumping and clogging of the pores and breakdown in so-called nuclear transport in Huntington's sufferers, said Rothstein.

The discovery was met with intense interest among other Huntington's researchers.

"This is very exciting research because we didn't know what mutant genes or proteins were doing in the body and this points to a new areas to target research," said George Yohrling, senior director of mission and scientific affairs at the Huntington's Disease Society of America. "Scientists, bio-tech companies and pharmaceutical companies could capitalize on this and maybe develop therapies for this biological process."

Yohrling said their are only two treatments now for Huntington's disease, one just approved in recent weeks by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They both help ease gait and movement problems that are characteristic of the disease. Other drugs are used to treat depression and anxiety that also normally accompany a Huntington's diagnosis.

But there is nothing to stop the disease, which causes sufferers to loose the ability to reason, speak and walk over a 10 to 25 year period, according to the society. Symptoms usually appear at age 30 to 50 Sufferers have a 50-50 chance of passing on the disease to their children.

Research findings in rodents, the most often used stand-ins for humans, can frequently disappoint researchers when they try and reproduce the work in humans. But he Yohrling noted that the Hopkins researchers used several models, including cells and tissue from humans. That makes scientists more confident in the findings.

For all the optimism about the research -- and Yohrling said there was plenty in the Huntington's research community -- he cautioned that the work is early, and it's still not clear if a drug to protect cells would ameliorate symptoms in humans, or how much or for how long it would slow or stop the disease. The Hopkins researchers and other scientists echoed those warnings.

Treatment will likely require a cocktail of drugs to control symptoms and stall disease progression, said Charbel Moussa, director of the Georgetown University Medical Center's Translational Neurotherapeutics Program.

That's because the disease in complex and scientist don't understand all of the affects that Huntington's has on the brain and why some areas of the brain are unaffected, he said. The new findings nonetheless gives researchers a leg up on finding drugs that could help.

"This significantly expands our understanding of Huntington's disease pathology, and the pathology of diseases that are similar to Huntington's disease, and even what we see in aging," Moussa said. "We're still, unfortunately, far from a cure."

