Maryland hospital association hires new president

The Maryland Hospital Association has hired a longtime health consultant and advisor as its newest president and CEO.

Bob Atlas will start his new job March 5. He replaces Carmela Coyle, who left to head the California Hospital Association.

Atlas is currently president of EBG Advisors, a consulting affiliate of the health law firm of Epstein Becker Green, which has offices in Washington, Baltimore and elsewhere. Before that he was an advisor on Medicaid reform to North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, prior to that executive vice president and chief operating officer of the consulting firm Avalere Health.

“Maryland’s hospitals are fortunate to have selected a person with deep policy expertise, vast leadership experience, and familiarity with the state’s unique hospital payment system,” said Mary Pat Seurkamp, chair of the association’s governing board, in a statement. “Bob has a profound understanding of where health care has been and where it is going, and what hospitals need to do to maintain their mission of care in the midst of tremendous change.”

Atlas is the fourth association head since the organization began 48 years ago.

He began his career as a program analyst at the U.S. Department of Healyh and Human Services before joining Jurgovan & Blair Inc. to lead its consulting practice. He subsequently worked as president of health care consulting firm The Lewin Group. During 15 years at the firm, he also directed its managed care and health care organizations strategy practices.

