Johns Hopkins team that performed first double arm transplant to announce another major transplant success

Andrea K. McDaniels
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team that performed the country’s first bilateral arm transplant in a wounded soldier will announce today the successful completion of another major transplant surgery.

No details were immediately available about the surgery.

In 2013, the team performed a double arm transplant on Brendan Marrocco, who lost both of his arms, as well as his legs, in the Iraq war when the armored vehicle he was driving ran over a bomb in 2009. He was the first soldier of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to lose all four limbs in combat and survive.

This article will be updated.

