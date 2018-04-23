Johns Hopkins team that performed first double arm transplant to announce another major transplant success

The Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team that performed the country’s first bilateral arm transplant in a wounded soldier will announce today the successful completion of another major transplant surgery.

No details were immediately available about the surgery.

In 2013, the team performed a double arm transplant on Brendan Marrocco, who lost both of his arms, as well as his legs, in the Iraq war when the armored vehicle he was driving ran over a bomb in 2009. He was the first soldier of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to lose all four limbs in combat and survive.

This article will be updated.

