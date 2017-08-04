Hopkins school of public health names new dean

Ellen J. MacKenzie, a trauma expert and long-term faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will lead the school as its next dean this fall, university administrators announced Friday.

MacKenzie will become the school’s eleventh dean and the first woman to hold the position starting Oct. 1. She will succeed Michael J. Klag, dean of the Bloomberg School since 2005 and the longest-serving of the university’s current school leaders.

MacKenzie will lead the school as it changes its approach to solving the world’s public health problems. The school announced a $300 million initiative last year — funded by Hopkins alumnus, businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg — to target more modern day public health problems including drug addiction, obesity, gun violence, adolescent health and environmental threats.

“Being a part of a new way of thinking about public health is a huge opportunity,” she said. “And it is an opportunity to make a difference at a school and university that I truly love and want to see succeed in every possible way.”

MacKenzie, 67, earned her Master of Science degree in biostatistics from the Bloomberg School in 1975 and Ph.D. in 1979. She said she hopes her work in trauma and expertise in analyzing data will help the school in its mission.

She spent her career working with hospital trauma centers looking at the short and long-term impact traumatic injuries have on people’s lives. Her research has uncovered that outside psychosocial factors such as mental health, and whether a person has a good support system, can influence a trauma victim’s recovery. MacKenzie heads a national research consortium that pairs more than 50 major U.S. trauma centers with top military medical facilities that share information. The information is used to help improve treatments for veterans wounded on the battlefield as well as civilian trauma patients.

As researchers have access to more data, MacKenzie hopes to help develop ways to best use the information to help improve people’s health.

“The way we use data and manage enormous amounts of data to make the best use of that information is incredibly challenging,” she said.

Ronald J. Daniels, president of the Johns Hopkins University, said MacKenzie’s expertise and leadership made her a good fit as dean.

“I have been deeply impressed by Dr. MacKenzie’s appreciation for today’s global and local public health challenges, and by her visionary understanding of the Bloomberg School’s role as a leader in confronting these challenges,” he said in a statement. “Her renowned scholarship, proven academic leadership, and tireless commitment to the mission of Johns Hopkins make her ideally suited to serve as the next Bloomberg School dean.”

MacKenzie was chair of the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management from 2005 until last year when she was appointed a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor.

The Bloomberg School was founded in 1916 by Johns Hopkins physician William H. Welch and philanthropist John D. Rockefeller. MacKenzie takes over a school with 1,400 faculty members that conducts research in more than 130 countries.

