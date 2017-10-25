'They were the secret:' Johns Hopkins takes mission to Lebanon, around the world

Black SUVs pull up the palm tree-lined driveway and deliver patients to Clemenceau Medical Center.

The commanding, mirror-windowed complex towers over one of the capital’s wealthiest and trendiest neighborhoods. In the lobby, a musician plays a baby grand piano. A mass of pink balloons and colorful flowers welcome a baby girl. A man stumbles to the ground; medical staff rush to his aid.

The founders of Lebanon’s newest and most advanced hospital envisioned an institution with impeccable service, upscale amenities and the best medical care in the Middle East. Offices, laboratories and operating rooms would be equipped with the latest technology. Doctors would operate under the toughest safety standards.

To make it happen, they turned to Johns Hopkins.

“They were the secret behind much of the success of this hospital,” says Dr. Mounes Kalaawi, Clemenceau’s CEO and founder. “The strategic partnership we created made this happen. Otherwise, this would be very different.”

Clemenceau Medical Center is one of 19 projects in the growing portfolio of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the arm of the Baltimore-based institution that’s charged with taking the Hopkins mission and brand global.

The varied ventures, which span five continents, are aimed at improving health care overseas, creating research opportunities and opening up new sources of revenue. Hopkins International has helped overseas partners modernize their medical care, introduced cutting-edge procedures in developing nations, and assisted in running an entire health system in Saudi Arabia.

But the efforts also face challenges — and potential hazards. It can be difficult, particularly in a setting as intimate as health care, for foreign institutions to adapt to local cultures and customs. Critics say the arrival of wealthy hospitals in poor countries can widen disparities in care. And failures can tarnish reputations.

“It is fraught with risk,” says Dr. Randolph Gordon, a managing director of Deloitte who works with large health systems. “There have been examples where the brand has been eroded. The international presence or partnership hasn’t lived up to the expectations or the standards of the academic medical institution.”

Pamela Paulk, president of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, gets questions from her own family about how Hopkins could work in Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation is routinely cited by human rights watchdogs as among the most repressive on earth. Hopkins has partnered with Saudi Aramco, the government-owned oil company, in running a health system for some 360,000 beneficiaries.

Paulk says Hopkins tries to stay out of local politics, and focuses instead on what she calls the universal need for good health care.

“It is important for us when we are going some place to make sure we can be helpful,” she said. “It is not important for us to be involved in politics. Our mission is to provide health care, education and research.”

The international market is still a relatively small part of Hopkins’ mission, Paulk says, but one the institution approaches very strategically.

“We are not just going to go into a place for a year or two and get out,” she says. “We really want to help build a health care system that could sustain itself beyond any Johns Hopkins involvement.”

Hopkins was looking to expand into the Middle East when Kalaawi approached a decade ago about a partnership.

Lebanon was still rebuilding from the 15-year civil war that ravaged the country from 1975 to 1990. Once home to some of the most advanced hospitals in the Middle East, it had suffered an exodus of medical professionals during the fighting. Progress had stagnated.

Kalaawi, a surgeon who had trained in the United States and Britain, saw an opportunity.

“It was clear we needed to build a state-of-the-art hospital to catch up with the best in the world,” he says.

Johns Hopkins had a global reputation. Kalaawi was eager to tap its expertise.

“Rather than try to reinvent, I wanted to bring the experts here,” he says. “I needed someone to tell me that what I was doing was right. That what I was doing was wrong. Or that I could do it better this way.”

Clemenceau Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon, is one of 19 projects in the growing portfolio of Johns Hopkins Medicine International.

Lebanon, meanwhile, was attractive to Hopkins. The Johns Hopkins University already had a relationship with the American University of Beirut, collaborating on research, education and medical training.

Paulk says Kalaawi presented a plan that fit Hopkins’ principles of providing a high standard of care and improving outcomes for patients.

The sides agreed to pursue a partnership. Staff from Hopkins helped Clemenceau’s founders set up hiring and human resources standards. They advised them in the design of a state-of-the-art campus. They guided them through an intense international accreditation process, conducting surveys and mock assessments, to set up safety standards as tough as those in the United States.

Paulk, who at the time headed up human resources for Johns Hopkins Medicine International, helped write compensation rules for the new hospital, interviewed some of the first job prospects and trained new hires in customer and patient services.

The hospital opened in February 2006 in Clemenceau, a neighborhood of extravagant villas between downtown Beirut and the Hamra shopping district.

Steve Thompson, then the CEO of Hopkins International, joined medical leaders, government ministers and members of parliament for the opening. Kalaawi spoke effusively of the partnership.

“'Thanks to our affiliation with Johns Hopkins Medicine International and to this renowned institution's resources of knowledge and services, CMC will deliver the best clinical service to patients from Lebanon and the region,” Kalaawi told the crowd. “I am sure the affiliation with Johns Hopkins Medicine International will be fruitful to our physicians, nurses, staff and especially our patients. …

“Johns Hopkins is considered the best hospital in America, and we definitely benefit from the knowledge exchange.”

The hospital quickly attracted patients from throughout the Middle East. It routinely treats Lebanon’s top leaders; Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, had his gall bladder removed there in February, according to news reports.

In 2012, the hospital became the first in Lebanon to offer the da Vinci robotic system, which allows doctors to perform minimally invasive surgeries. In 2015, a cardiovascular team performed a heart surgery on a 92-year-old woman, using catheters to replace a clogged aortic valve, eliminating the need for open heart surgery. At the time, she was the oldest patient to undergo such a procedure in Lebanon.

Clemenceau Medical Center became a symbol of a resurgent city. But in recent years, the resurgence has slowed. Wages have stagnated, and the war in neighboring Syria has unleased a flood of refugees, putting pressure on many segments of the economy, including health care.